QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 333,034 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of QUALCOMM worth $483,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

