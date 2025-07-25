Q3 Earnings Forecast for ServiceNow Issued By DA Davidson

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s FY2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.94.

NOW stock opened at $998.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,001.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $953.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

