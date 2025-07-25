Q3 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Issued By Stifel Canada

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

Spin Master stock opened at C$25.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Spin Master has a one year low of C$20.97 and a one year high of C$35.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

