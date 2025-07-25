Q3 Earnings Estimate for Robert Half Issued By William Blair

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,372,000 after purchasing an additional 184,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,293,000 after purchasing an additional 50,436 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,563,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 27.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.