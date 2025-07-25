Q2 EPS Estimates for Boralex Cut by National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.

Boralex stock opened at C$31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.39.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

