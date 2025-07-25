Q2 Earnings Estimate for MAZE Issued By HC Wainwright

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Maze Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

MAZE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,561,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

