Q2 Earnings Estimate for Fiera Capital Issued By Desjardins

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.5%

TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$10.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.64.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

In related news, Senior Officer Luca Emilio Pontillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total transaction of C$58,898.00. Also, Director Guy Masson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$118,148.00. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

