Q2 Earnings Estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Issued By Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst A. Legault expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $841.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.95 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,940.64. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,890,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,498,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after buying an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 761,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 720,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 153,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

