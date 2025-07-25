Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $28.90. Puma shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 63 shares changing hands.

Puma Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Puma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.02%.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.