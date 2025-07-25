Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 4,683 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,622 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after buying an additional 4,405,113 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

