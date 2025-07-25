Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

