Prospect Financial Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Prospect Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,763,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

