Prospect Financial Group LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prospect Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $408.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

