Promising Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 22nd

SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, Baidu, and Booking are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Their performance is driven by factors like consumer travel demand, economic conditions, seasonal trends and external events (for example, health crises or geopolitical disruptions) that influence people’s willingness or ability to travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,047,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,466,710. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,737,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,966. The firm has a market cap of $287.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $942.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $998.91 and its 200-day moving average is $983.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. Baidu has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $97.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,774.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,501.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5,022.36. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Featured Articles