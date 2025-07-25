Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $151.90 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

