Private Management Group Inc. Sells 76,315 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,315 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.2%

GLDD opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $242.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,415.88. This represents a 31.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,482.36. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.



