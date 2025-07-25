Private Management Group Inc. Sells 303,042 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,042 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of First Horizon worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after buying an additional 10,763,349 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after buying an additional 6,827,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,418,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,244.20. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

