Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Organon & Co. worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,194,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

OGN stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.