Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 487,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Brookfield by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 960,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

