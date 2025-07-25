Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2%

WFC stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

