Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

