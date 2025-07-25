Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.34 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

