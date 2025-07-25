Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

