Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

