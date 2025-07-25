Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 135,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

