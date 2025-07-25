Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,247 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

