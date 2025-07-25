Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,471 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.