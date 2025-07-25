Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,794.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,334.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,394.23. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $120.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.