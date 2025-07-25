Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 24,751 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII opened at $46.23 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $953.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Stories

