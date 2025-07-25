Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 467,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $144.89 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.