Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.01 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 385,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock worth $85,302,680. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.8%

CRDO stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 374.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

