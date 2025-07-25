Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 20,000 Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.