Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.69% of Codexis worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.24 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 149.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.