Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 311 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE NOW opened at $998.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,001.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.62%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.