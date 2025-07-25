Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFBC

Preferred Bank Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Preferred Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.