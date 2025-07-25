Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.94. 14,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

