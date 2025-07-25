Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,069.32. The stock has a market cap of $501.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

