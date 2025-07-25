Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.82% of Sinclair worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,704,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Sinclair by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sinclair by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 355,419 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.30. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.79 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

