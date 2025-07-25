Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,658,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of KLAC opened at $904.18 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $945.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $859.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $852.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.