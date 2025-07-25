Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 759,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.