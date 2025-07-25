Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.40 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
