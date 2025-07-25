Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,892 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nLight were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in nLight by 3,951.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in nLight by 6,563.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in nLight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of nLight by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of nLight by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLight Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LASR opened at $19.51 on Friday. nLight has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $177,292.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 166,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,298.44. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,149,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,342,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587,070.91. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,915 shares of company stock worth $3,445,301. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

About nLight

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

