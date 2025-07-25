Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 788 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after buying an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.66.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $599,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,148,365.76. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

