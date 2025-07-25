Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 764 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7%

QCOM opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

