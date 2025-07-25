PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 108,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 219,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
