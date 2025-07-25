PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 108,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 219,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

