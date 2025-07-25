Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 9,721 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $371.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.94 and its 200 day moving average is $401.19. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

