Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 40,721 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,721 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.23 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

