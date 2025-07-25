Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 21,401 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $140.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.