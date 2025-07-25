Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $396.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

