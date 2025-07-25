Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases 234,574 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 981.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,327 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 34,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.59.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.